Elvia Limón named multiplatform editor for newsletter team

Elvia Limón has joined the Los Angeles Times newsletter team as a multiplatform editor.

Limón came to The Times from the Texas Tribune, where she worked as an engagement producer focusing on Texas politics and policy. At the Tribune, she wrote and produced the Brief, the Brief Weekly, the North Texas Brief and the Coronavirus in Texas newsletters.

During her tenure there, she focused on writing the newsletters so everyday Texans could read them and understand the complicated inner workings of the Texas Capitol. This included breaking down complex topics such as redistricting, the state’s power grid, voting rights and recently passed state laws on reproductive rights. She also helped launch the Tribune’s six-part “Teach Me How to Texas” newsletter series, which helped Texans navigate the 2020 elections as officials tried to reduce voting rights during the pandemic.

She previously worked as an engagement reporter and a community reporter for the Dallas Morning News. There she helped create a weekly newsletter for the newsroom’s Curious Texas project, which answered reader-submitted questions several times a week.

She began her position in November.