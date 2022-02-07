Brittany Levine Beckman joins The Times as features editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Amy King:

I’m pleased to announce that Brittany Levine Beckman has joined the Los Angeles Times as features editor, overseeing the lifestyle and West Coast experiences team.

Previously, she was managing editor at Mashable, where she coordinated daily operations and developed series exploring mindfulness, online dating, cannabis tech and food culture, among other topics. At Mashable, she was known as a problem-solver and champion of ambitious storytelling.

Before joining Mashable, Levine Beckman was a reporter for the Los Angeles Times Community News, where she wrote about money and politics for the Glendale News-Press. She also previously reported for the Orange County Register. Her work has been recognized by the Los Angeles Press Club.

She began her role Monday.