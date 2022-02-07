Candace Amos joins audience engagement team as deputy editor of social media

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Audience Samantha Melbourneweaver:

I’m pleased to announce that Candace Amos has joined the audience engagement team as deputy editor of social media.

Amos will oversee social media at The Times and manage the core social team of Maneeza Iqbal, Christopher Price and Marisa Martinez. She will guide the team in using social media to amplify Times’ journalism and in creating new online experiences for its audiences. She’ll also lead experimentation on emerging social media platforms, using data and audience feedback to try out new ways of interacting with readers and building online communities.

“My primary mission is to do all I can to help every product in the business shine, grow, and garner audiences,” Amos writes.

Amos comes to The Times from the Daily Beast, where she was director of audience development and social media. She has worked at the Daily Mail, New York Daily News and the New York Post in social media, audience development and reporting roles. She says she was drawn to The Times because she has “always been impressed with the way all the sectors of the company appear to come together in a cohesive fashion to present the best possible news product.”

Her hiring signals the vitality of social media as a news gathering and sharing tool and emphasizes the importance of building an online community with our audience.

A graduate of Livingstone College in Salisbury, N.C., Amos grew up in Bed-Stuy, N.Y. She began her role Monday.