Terry Tang named editor of the editorial page

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Patrick Soon-Shiong, executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times:

I’m pleased to announce that Terry Tang has been named editor of the Los Angeles Times editorial page, overseeing the editorial board and the Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion sections.

Terry joined The Times in July 2019 as a deputy Op-Ed editor and was promoted to Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion editor in December 2020. Since last September she has served as acting editorial page editor and I’m delighted that she’s taking on the role permanently.

She worked at the New York Times for 20 years in many positions, including deputy editorial page editor, op-ed editor, editorial writer, deputy technology editor and metro major beats editor. She was also an editorial writer and columnist at the Seattle Times and a staff writer at the Seattle Weekly.

When Terry started with us in 2019, it was a return to her roots in Southern California, having grown up in Gardena. She graduated from Yale with a bachelor’s degree in economics and received a J.D. from New York University School of Law.

In the past year, she has worked with our staff to expand Opinion content online and in print by bringing in diverse voices and a terrific new group of columnists. She’s also worked with colleagues and partners to enhance the ways in which we present Opinion, creating new formats and focusing on issues of particular interest to California audiences. I’m confident that Terry and her team will continue to make the Opinion report the most exciting and creative in the country.

My congratulations and thanks to Terry for leading the Opinion team in this essential area of coverage, conversation and connection for our readers and the community as a whole.