L.A. Times to Launch “Binge Sesh,” a TV Companion Podcast, with HBO’s “Winning Time” Focus of First Season

The Los Angeles Times is launching “Binge Sesh,” a new podcast series about the real-life stories behind the most-talked-about TV shows of the moment. Each season, the podcast will dive into the history, culture, politics and people lighting up the small screen, bringing current and archival Times reporting into the conversation. The first season will focus on the HBO original scripted drama series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” with both 10-episode series premiering on March 6.

Co-hosted by Times Television Editor Matt Brennan and professional 3x3 basketball player and independent podcast producer Kareem Maddox, the weekly podcast will pull back the curtain on the L.A. Lakers of the 1980s, one of sports’ most unforgettable and influential dynasties.

Featuring special guests from “Winning Time” and across the sports world, the podcast will bring listeners stories from the locker room, the soundstage and The Times archives to illustrate how the “Showtime” era transformed the NBA and American culture.

The first episode launches Sunday, March 6 everywhere podcasts are available, with new episodes dropping every Sunday. Listen to the trailer and learn more at latimes.com/bingesesh.