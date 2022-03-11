L.A. Times to Co-Host Mayoral Candidates Debate with Fox 11 and USC Dornsife on March 22

The Los Angeles Times, USC Dornsife Center for the Political Future and FOX 11 LA are co-hosting a debate with leading Los Angeles mayoral candidates at USC on Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m.

The top five L.A. mayoral candidates, as determined by a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored and published by the L.A. Times in February, are confirmed to participate in the debate. Those candidates are Karen Bass, Joe Buscaino, Rick Caruso, Kevin de Leon and Mike Feuer.

The debate will be co-moderated by Los Angeles Times columnist Erika D. Smith and Elex Michaelson, FOX 11 News anchor and host of the statewide political talk show “The Issue Is”. The debate will air live and commercial free on FOX 11 television on March 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will also be streamed on social media by FOX 11, the L.A. Times and the USC Center for the Political Future with KPCC 89.3 hosting the radio broadcast.

The primary for the mayoral election will take place on June 7 with the top two vote-getters moving on to the Nov. 8 general election. The June 7 primary will also include city elections for city attorney, controller and City Council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.

Advertisement

Stay up to date on The Times’ politics coverage, from Los Angeles to Sacramento to D.C., and upcoming debates, town halls and elections by going to latimes.com/politics and signing up for email newsletters: L.A. on the Record, California Politics and Essential Politics.