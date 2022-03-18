The Times welcomes its second annual class of spring interns

Sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Culture and Talent Angel Jennings and Deputy Editor for Culture and Talent Joseph Serna:

The Los Angeles Times is thrilled to announce that it will host interns in the spring for the second consecutive year. This year’s class is a continuation of our expanded internship program that aligns with our commitment to develop and nurture local talent and provide opportunities for underrepresented voices. Our spring class is small but strong, with all five college students coming from Southern California schools.

The 2022 spring intern class includes emerging journalists who have charted their way here through a variety of pathways, from studying in Denmark and London and teaching in South Korea, to hosting live rap shows in Texas and writing about the death of a mariachi maestro in Orange County. They will bring their perspectives to Features, Design, Metro and Arts and Entertainment. The interns are paid to work and train alongside some of the best journalists in the world. They will be with The Times for at least 10 weeks.

Starting March 21, the first 2022 interns will arrive in our virtual newsroom. The Times has more than 20 overall paid positions for interns this year, with most beginning their work with us this summer. Other young journalists have joined and will continue to join us through university partnerships and other outside programs. We will introduce them to the newsroom by email and virtually when they arrive.

For now, please join us in welcoming our second spring class:

Hyeyoon (Alyssa) Choi was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea. This year, she will graduate from UCLA with degrees in political science and communication. At the Daily Bruin, the university’s independent student newspaper, she served as an editor for the city and crime beat while contributing to the Bruin’s podcast and magazine. At ABC News, she interned with the race and culture unit and worked as a freelance producer for “Good Morning America.” She also worked as a fact-check intern at CNN during the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. Alyssa is most interested in investigative journalism and its capacity to enact sociopolitical change. A homebody and adventurer in one, she enjoys spending time with her cat Benedict but also loves to get out in nature and explore the city. She joins The Times as a Metro intern April 4 from Los Angeles. @AlyssaHChoi

Jacqueline Pinedo is a Los Angeles native. This year she will be graduating from USC’s Annenberg School with a master’s degree in journalism. Her combined love for sustainability and multimedia led her to report on overfishing in the Baltic Cod, which placed in the top 20 for the Hearst Multimedia News competition awards in 2019. In the summer of 2019, she was also an NAHJ fellow for El Tecolote in San Francisco. During her time there, she reported on the 2020 Census, specifically on the ways it could impact marginalized communities if there were an inaccurate count. Jacqueline is excited to report for the city she loves most when she joins The Times’ Features team as an intern March 21. @jacqueline___p

Kai Grady is a specialized journalism graduate student at the University of Southern California. He’s currently an arts, culture and entertainment editor for Annenberg Media. Kai grew up in Arlington, Texas, and earned his undergraduate degree in journalism and film at Texas Christian University. While at TCU, he worked at the university radio station and as a digital producer for the student-run media platform. Kai spends his free time listening to hip-hop music, watching the Lakers, playing video games on his PS5 and binging HBO shows. He joins The Times as an intern in Arts and Entertainment on March 21. @kaigrady

Kristina Garcia (she/her) is a senior at Cal State Fullerton, where she has spent the last few years studying journalism while minoring in American studies. While there, she participated in several on-campus publications, including the award-winning student-run newspaper, the Daily Titan. Cultivating her love for writing and reporting, she eventually moved on to interning and later became an arts and culture writing fellow for the Voice of OC, an online news publication in Orange County. Kristina won her first journalism award for her work there, receiving third place for the Best Arts & Culture Story in the 2021 Orange County Press Club Awards. When she isn’t writing, Kristina can be found playing with her dogs Lilo and Pablo or spending time with her family. She is looking forward to working with The Times’ talented individuals from her home in Harbor City as an Arts and Entertainment intern starting March 21. @kristinagarmar

Li Anne Liew is a filmmaker, graphic designer and photographer born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This year, she will graduate from Chapman University, where she is studying film production and creative and cultural industries. Li Anne was previously an intern at Paramount Pictures and 20th Digital Studio, highlighting the stories of underrepresented filmmakers. Her work aims to provoke emotional responses from character-driven stories that stem from memory, love and vulnerability. Having moved to the U.S. for college, Li Anne first explored Southern California through the lens of the Los Angeles Times’ Food section. She joins The Times on March 21 as a design intern, based in Orange. @peacequill

Please join us in welcoming them to our newsroom.