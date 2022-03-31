Rebecca Bryant promoted to deputy politics editor at The Times

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Politics Editor Millie Quan:

Rebecca Bryant, who worked on the 2020 campaign coverage as an assistant editor, is joining the politics team as deputy politics editor. She is taking on this new role to help lead the midterm elections coverage after a temporary assignment with the Washington, D.C., bureau.

With a skilled and steady hand, she has edited and coordinated Evan Halper’s United States of California series, linking teams from across the newsroom to make the project one of the bureau’s biggest successes with readers. She helped guide stories presaging the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and coordinated with the foreign desk during the drawdown, as she has on coverage of the war in Ukraine.

During the 2020 presidential election, Bryant conceptualized and edited enterprise stories such as Latinos trying to combat disinformation; how QAnon took root in politics; voter suppression; disinformation about mail-in voting; and Trump’s touting of the racist “racehorse theory.”

She spearheaded breaking news, live blogs and chats and oversaw logistics during our breakneck coverage of a historically strange election. She marshaled a series that helped readers make sense of policy proposals from more than two dozen Democratic primary candidates and then, of course, Biden and Trump. Not least, she was a supportive voice for our harried trail reporters calling in at all hours, day and night.

Before joining the 2020 team, Bryant worked as an assistant editor on the National/Foreign desk and the 2018 midterm elections staff. Over the course of two stints at The Times, and in various other phases of her career in Southern California, Mexico, New York and Florida, Bryant has built a reputation as a sharp, meticulous editor.

She starts in her new role April 4.

