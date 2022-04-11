Hanna Sender to join The Times as director of Data and Graphics

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Executive Editor Kevin Merida and Managing Editor Scott Kraft:

Hanna Sender is joining the Los Angeles Times as the director of Data and Graphics.

Sender brings a decade of experience to the role. As a visual editor at the Wall Street Journal since 2019, she has managed a team of graphics reporters, designers, developers and cartographers that edited, pitched and project-managed graphics for stories across multiple sections, including Page One enterprise, investigations, lifestyle, sports and breaking news. For the past year, she also has led a newly formed graphics “rapid desk” to produce timely news coverage.

Her team’s recent projects included the Journal’s “Are Electric Cars Really Better for the Environment,” which won a Society for News Design award, an explainer on rank choice voting and a piece comparing songs from Taylor Swift’s original albums with her newly recorded “Taylor’s Version.”

Previously, Sender spent three years as a weekend business and finance graphics editor at the Journal and launched a new business and finance features section for the Saturday paper. Before joining the Journal, she was a senior data visuals editor for the International Business Times.

Her project work has been a Pulitzer Prize finalist each of the last two years, and she also has been an adjunct lecturer at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.

Sender grew up in Orange County. She has a bachelor of arts degree in culture and media studies from Eugene Lang College and a bachelor of fine arts degree in communication design from Parsons School of Design at the New School.

She will join The Times on May 2 and report to Managing Editor Sara Yasin, who begins her role April 18.