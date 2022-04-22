Los Angeles Times Book Prizes Winners Announced

The 42nd annual Los Angeles Times Book Prizes were awarded tonight at the University of Southern California’s Bovard Auditorium. The Book Prizes are committed to literary excellence, championing new voices and celebrating the highest quality of writing from authors at all stages of their careers.

The ceremony recognized 12 outstanding literary works published last year. Luis J. Rodriguez was honored with the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement, and Reginald Dwayne Betts received the Innovator’s Award for his work advocating for literacy in prisons through increasing access to books, writers and performing artists. A complete list of this year’s Book Prizes winners follows.

2021 Book Prizes Winners

Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction: Jackie Polzin, “Brood: A Novel,” Doubleday



For more information about the Book Prizes, including the complete list of 2021 finalists and previous winners; eligibility and judging information; and how to make a tax-deductible donation in support of the annual literary awards, go to latimes.com/BookPrizes.

