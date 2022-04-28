Los Angeles Times ‘Coast to Coast’ Tasting Event Returns to New York with Top Restaurants and Chefs from LA and NYC
The Los Angeles Times is bringing its “Coast to Coast” tasting event back to New York for a night of bicoastal culinary appreciation. The event will feature an all-star lineup of renowned chefs, restaurants and pop-ups from LA and NYC serving their best bites together. Hosted by members of The Times Food staff, the all-inclusive event will take place at The Altman Building on May 18.
Representing LA:
- Birdie G’s & Rustic Canyon: Jeremy Fox
- El Ruso: Walter Soto
- Moo’s Craft BBQ: Michelle and Andrew Muñoz
- Phenakite: Minh Phan
- Las Jaras Wines: Eric Wareheim (author of “Foodheim”) and Joel Burt
Representing NYC:
- Cervo’s: Aaron Crowder
- Dame: Ed Szymanski
- Kimika: Christine Lau
- Lure Fishbar: Preston Clark
- Lysée: Eunji Lee
- Mena: Victoria Blamey
- Nami Nori: Taka Sakaeda and Jihan Lee
- Semma: Vijay Kumar
LA Times Coast to Coast presented by City National Bank
Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | 7 to 10 p.m.
The Altman Building| 135 W 18th St | New York, NY
Tickets on sale now | $150 includes unlimited tastings and pours | 21+
For additional information, including COVID-19 protocols for the event, go to events.latimes.com/coast2coast.