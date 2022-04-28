Los Angeles Times ‘Coast to Coast’ Tasting Event Returns to New York with Top Restaurants and Chefs from LA and NYC

The Los Angeles Times is bringing its “Coast to Coast” tasting event back to New York for a night of bicoastal culinary appreciation. The event will feature an all-star lineup of renowned chefs, restaurants and pop-ups from LA and NYC serving their best bites together. Hosted by members of The Times Food staff, the all-inclusive event will take place at The Altman Building on May 18.

Representing LA:



Birdie G’s & Rustic Canyon: Jeremy Fox

El Ruso: Walter Soto

Moo’s Craft BBQ: Michelle and Andrew Muñoz

Phenakite: Minh Phan

Las Jaras Wines: Eric Wareheim (author of “Foodheim”) and Joel Burt

Representing NYC:



Cervo’s: Aaron Crowder

Dame: Ed Szymanski

Kimika: Christine Lau

Lure Fishbar: Preston Clark

Lysée: Eunji Lee

Mena: Victoria Blamey

Nami Nori: Taka Sakaeda and Jihan Lee

Semma: Vijay Kumar

LA Times Coast to Coast presented by City National Bank

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | 7 to 10 p.m.

The Altman Building| 135 W 18th St | New York, NY

Tickets on sale now | $150 includes unlimited tastings and pours | 21+

For additional information, including COVID-19 protocols for the event, go to events.latimes.com/coast2coast.