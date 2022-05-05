Jackeline Luna promoted to senior producer for video series

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Senior Video Director Maggie Beidelman:

Jackeline Luna, who has been a videographer with the Los Angeles Times since 2018, has been promoted to senior producer for video series.

In her new role, Luna will focus on producing video series, in particular developing the next stage of the “United States of California” project, expanding its reach to involve more reporters and tapping into new audiences.

In the last year, Luna has shot and edited 10 episodes, working alongside reporter Evan Halper to produce an award-winning series that has been popular with our readers and viewers alike. The videos have garnered more than 370,000 views and 1,200 new subscribers on YouTube and 1 million views on Twitter.

In addition to this series, Luna has produced a number of successful videos, working in collaboration with the 2020 election team to do smart explainers such as this one about how Joe Biden and Donald Trump appealed to Latino voters; a series covering Vice President Kamala Harris; and a series of video explainers about voting (in 14 languages). She has also co-written stories and produced videos with the Business team, including this piece about South L.A.’s young stock investors. Her video with Tyrone Beason, “How a nearly all-white Iowa city is trying to shed its racist image,” was nominated for a Los Angeles Area Emmy Award.

Luna grew up in South L.A. and graduated from UC Berkeley with a master’s degree in journalism and from Cal State Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and German. Before joining The Times, she worked with Politico, ABC News, the Bay Area News Group and a Berlin-based German TV station.

Advertisement

Luna has a keen eye for giving context to newsworthy stories. She has a clear passion for well-rounded reporting that features voices across communities. Her ability to both think big picture and smooth every video transition makes her an invaluable part of our team.

She started her new role Monday.