Nick Baumann to join The Times in D.C. as deputy bureau chief for enterprise

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Washington Bureau Chief Kimbriell Kelly:

Nick Baumann, currently the politics editor at the Atlantic, will join the Los Angeles Times next month as deputy bureau chief for enterprise in the Washington bureau.

At the Atlantic, Baumann led an 11-person team focused on reporting stories about American politics. He edited much of the Atlantic’s digital coverage of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection, and published stories on Rep. Jamie Raskin’s loss of his son ahead of the Capitol riot, what liberals misunderstand about pro-Trump Latinos and how COVID turned one Colorado county into a national battleground.

Prior to joining the magazine in 2020, Baumann served as a senior enterprise editor at HuffPost, where he edited enterprise, investigations and features. Stories he worked on won the 2016 Knight Award for Public Service and the 2017 Writers Guild Award. His team’s reporting prompted Nevada prisons to stop using guns to control inmates and elicited an FDA warning that led to the shuttering of a company that bragged of health benefits from infusing people with “young blood.” He also led an investigation into jail deaths that was a finalist for the Livingston Award and launched an email newsletter that grew to nearly 200,000 subscribers in its first year.

Baumann has also worked as a senior editor at Mother Jones and was a blogger at the Economist. He is a graduate of Yale University, an Eagle Scout and a self-proclaimed “mediocre tennis player.”

Advertisement

He starts June 13.