Hamed Aleaziz joins The Times to cover immigration policy

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Hector Becerra:

Hamed Aleaziz has joined the Los Angeles Times to cover immigration policy for Metro.

Aleaziz comes to The Times from BuzzFeed News, where he covered immigration and consistently broke news on Trump and Biden policies, revealed several internal reports detailing conditions within DHS detention and documented how ICE deported a group of children to Guatemala after a federal court judge said it couldn’t. Before that, he covered immigration, race and civil rights at the San Francisco Chronicle, was a criminal justice reporter at the Daily Journal and did a fellowship at Mother Jones magazine.

A Livingston Award finalist in 2021, Aleaziz graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in journalism. He lives in Healdsburg with his wife and two young boys and is a passionate San Francisco 49ers and Giants fan.

He joined the newsroom Tuesday.