The Los Angeles Times is hiring for key positions on the food team

The Los Angeles Times is adding multiple positions to its award-winning food team, which is expanding the scope of its reporting and storytelling methods on new and existing platforms.

It’s an especially exciting moment to join L.A. Times Food as restaurants and the broader food world enter a new era. Our journalism is also evolving, which is why we are looking for innovative narrative and visual storytellers who can help us build a must-read destination site with strong identifiable imagery, feature stories, guides and recipes that vividly reflect Los Angeles and Southern California.

“Everyone who eats and everyone who works in the food industry is experiencing historic change,” said Laurie Ochoa, who recently became general manager of L.A. Times Food and is teaming with newly named Food Editor Daniel Hernandez. “We will meet the challenge of this moment by expanding our coverage about the people who grow and make our food, as well as the social and pocketbook trends that affect what’s on our plates. We’re also adding to our already robust restaurant recommendations with even more guides to eating and cooking in Southern California. I’m excited about bringing new voices into the paper to work with our fantastic food staff and find new ways to tell our stories. If you love food and want to be a part of chronicling the change, it’s a great time to join our team.”

We are currently accepting applications for the following positions: