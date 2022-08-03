Nunzio Ingrassia to join The Times’ Sports copy desk

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Multiplatform Editing Loree Matsui and Sports Copy Desk Manager Tim Trepany:

We’re pleased to announce that Nunzio Ingrassia will be joining the Sports copy desk.

Ingrassia has worked in sports newsrooms for more than 20 years, having been a member of both print and digital outlets. He most recently was a copy editor on the universal desk at the Athletic, handling many long-form stories.

A dedicated journalist with a passion for sports, he began his career at the Miami Herald, starting as a sports clerk before joining the copy desk. During his nine years there, he helped with a number of special sections and handled a majority of the Miami Heat stories during their title run in 2006.

In 2008, Ingrassia joined CBS Sports Interactive as a copy editor/night editor in charge of homepage decisions. He then moved to Los Angeles to join Fox Sports, where he was a copy editor and news editor producing and editing content.

Advertisement

He starts Aug. 8.