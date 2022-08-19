Gabriel San Román joins Metro to cover Orange County for The Times

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Hector Becerra and Deputy Metro Editor Cindy Chang:

We’re pleased to announce that Gabriel San Román has joined the Metro staff as a reporter covering Orange County.

San Román has been a prominent voice in Orange County media for the last decade. At the OC Weekly, he made a name for himself writing about his hometown, Anaheim, unearthing police brutality and civic corruption as well as chronicling a “living wage” campaign by Disney workers.

After the Weekly folded in 2019, San Román landed at TimesOC, where he displayed his trademark versality, delving into the county’s ugly history of discrimination against Latinos while holding local government accountable. Recently, he has been a core member of the team investigating the Angel Stadium scandal.

At The Times, he’ll work with Hannah Fry to expand our coverage of Orange County.

San Román is the self-proclaimed “tallest Mexican in O.C.” and is a dual-citizen Lakers and Clippers fan. He has a degree in history from UC Riverside and started his career as a KPFK-FM (90.7) radio producer in Los Angeles.