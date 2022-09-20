Alejandro Vazquez, Paula Taylor join the News design team as art directors

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Design Director Allison Hong:

We are pleased to announce that Alejandro Vazquez and Paula Taylor have joined the News design team as art directors. In their temporary roles, they will create layouts and visuals for the main news section, California, Business and Opinion pages for digital and in print.

Vazquez comes to The Times from the USA Today Design Center, where he designed for sites and papers such as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Commercial Appeal in Memphis, the Knoxville News Sentinel, the Desert Sun in Palm Springs, the Des Moines Register and the Tennessean. An L.A. native, he graduated in 2021 from Cal State Long Beach, where he majored in journalism and minored in Spanish. During his time there, he served as design editor at the Daily Forty-Niner, the student-run newspaper, and as editor in chief at Dig Mag, a lifestyle magazine, as well as Díg en Español, Long Beach’s first Spanish-language publication. He also was a contest entries assistant here at The Times, helping support the company’s journalism awards haul from 2019 to 2021. When he’s not sitting in front of his computer, he’s either playing tennis, listening to music or trying to put together another puzzle.

Advertisement

Taylor is a native of Britain, where she began her art direction career. She moved to the U.S. in the late ’90s and spent 10 years at Variety, mostly as an art director, working on the weekly and daily papers, and also many show dailies for film festivals around the world. Since then, she has been working on various freelance projects including three years (2014-17) as a designer at the Los Angeles Times, primarily in Calendar but also contributing to other sections including the Envelope, Saturday, Image, News, California and Travel.