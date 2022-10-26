L.A. Times Celebrates Día de Muertos

The Los Angeles Times is rolling out a series of projects today through Nov. 2 to commemorate Día de Muertos. The multi-faceted Día de Muertos celebration was spearheaded by The Times General Manager for Latino Initiatives Angel Rodriguez, Editorial Director Fidel Martinez and Deputy Design Director Martina Ibáñez-Baldor as part of their recently-announced roles highlighting Latino voices and engaging the local community.

Last year, The Times launched its first-ever digital altar for readers to submit virtual ofrendas to loved ones who have died, in keeping with the holiday which is celebrated in Mexico and parts of Latin America and the United States. The project received more than 1,000 submissions from across the country in four languages. The Times has launched a revamped online altar for this year’s holiday and is again inviting the community to join in this tradition of remembrance. Readers can participate by filling out a form. Additionally, a special print section will publish on Sunday, Oct. 30, which will feature a curated selection of the ofrendas.

Bringing the project full circle, The Times will have a physical altar at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s Día de los Muertos – one of the annual events that inspired the digital altar – on Saturday, Oct. 29. The altar is being designed and built by scenery director and stage-set designer Ricardo Soltero who is from Nayarit, Mexico. It will be a tribute to Times employees and employees’ families and will include submissions from last year’s digital altar. The altar will be on display during the daytime event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the evening event from 5 p.m. to midnight, where The Times will also host an “Ask a Reporter” booth staffed with Times journalists. (Visit ladayofthedead.com for tickets and additional information.)

Advertisement

On Nov. 2, the celebration will culminate with a special episode of “The Times” podcast. Listeners have been encouraged to submit audio ofrendas by leaving voice messages with anecdotes and memories. A collection of the messages will be edited together for the episode, which will help listeners make dedications to their loved ones and make the Día de Muertos celebration accessible to podcast listeners across the country.

