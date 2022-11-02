L.A. Times’ Gary Coronado Earns Photography Award from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists

Los Angeles Times Photographer Gary Coronado has earned a 2022 Ñ Award for photography from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) for his heart-wrenching photos highlighting migrant deaths in the Rio Grande Valley near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Presented during a livestream on Oct. 30, the NAHJ Ñ Awards celebrate excellence in journalism and storytelling that represents Latinx communities.

Coronado was recognized for his photographs along the Rio Grande Valley. His work highlighted the increase of adult migrants crossing the border illegally, avoiding Border Patrol by walking around check points, and dying in the brush. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

In taking the photos in 2021, Coronado said he hoped to convey the reality of what was happening to people who are taking “desperate measures” to migrate to the United States, with some perishing in the brush along the border during their journey. “The most challenging part of this project was having to approach family members who have lost a loved one in such a tragic way ... and then ask them if they can share intimate details about the person,” Coronado said. “One must always be gracious in these situations.”

The competition’s judges lauded Coronado for his “meaningful and advanced visual storytelling skills.”

Times Metro Reporter Alejandra Reyes-Velarde was a finalist for the Elaine Rivera Civil Rights and Social Justice Award for a three-part series examining how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Latinos.

To see the full list of finalists and winners, visit nahj.org.