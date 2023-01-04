L.A. Times’ The Envelope Roundtables Bring Oscar Contenders Together for Conversations About Filmmaking

The Los Angeles Times’ comprehensive awards season coverage continues with the premiere of The Envelope Roundtables for Oscar season, which bring together Hollywood A-listers from in front of and behind the camera for three in-depth discussions in advance of the Academy Awards.

Presented by Amazon Studios, the candid conversations among actors, actresses and directors from some of the year’s most noteworthy films are available on-demand on latimes.com and airing on Spectrum News 1.

The Envelope Roundtable: Actresses , which premiered on both outlets on Dec. 17, features Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Emma Corrin (“Lady Chatterley’s Lover” and “My Policeman”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Laura Dern (“The Son”) and Janelle Monáe (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) in conversation with Times Senior Entertainment Writer Amy Kaufman. The group discussed the benefits of on-set intimacy coordinators, channeling real-life pain and more about the work that goes into creating memorable film performances.

The Envelope Roundtable: Actors , which aired on Spectrum News 1 on Jan. 3, features Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Jonathan Majors (“Devotion”), Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Adam Sandler (“Hustle”) in a discussion about finding the line between fact and truth when playing real people, among other things, hosted by Times Staff Writer Michael Ordoña.

The Envelope Roundtable: Directors is set to air at 7 p.m. PT on Spectrum News 1 Jan. 7 and will feature Rian Johnson (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”), Jordan Peele (“Nope”), Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”), Maria Schrader (“She Said”), Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”) and Florian Zeller (“The Son”) in a conversation moderated by Times Staff Writer Mark Olsen. The filmmakers talk about how they approach making stories personal and finding light moments for dramatic films. Highlights are available now on latimes.com and the full episode will be available after it airs.