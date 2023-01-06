Rebecca Bryant returns to the Foreign-National desk as deputy editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Foreign and National Editor Alan Zarembo:

I am thrilled to announce that Rebecca Bryant, whose sharp editing has helped distinguish our political coverage, is taking on a new assignment as deputy foreign and national editor.

She is a stellar addition to a talented editing roster that includes Paul Feldman, the department’s weekend editor; Michael Ottey, our day editor; and Henry Chu, our London-based contributing editor. All have been linchpins of the desk, guiding our top-flight team of international and national correspondents.

As deputy politics editor, Bryant helped lead the America Unsettled series, which examined the polarizing issues facing voters in the 2022 midterm elections. She also oversaw a wide range of election guides, breaking news and enterprise stories, including memorable pieces about the trolling of Dr. Oz, the efforts of politicians to connect with voters on Tik Tok and a generational divide over abortion in one Mexican American family.

In a recent stint with the Washington bureau, Bryant edited the United States of California series, a multimedia project that required collaboration across the newsroom and was a huge hit with readers.

She is also no stranger to Foreign-National, having worked on the desk as an assistant editor between the 2018 and 2020 elections. Among the memorable pieces she edited were Column Ones about truffle hunters in the Iraq desert and a cafe in India run by acid attack survivors.

Bryant started at The Times as a stringer in the Valley edition, just in time for the 1994 Northridge earthquake. Detouring to New York and then Mexico City, she returned in 2003 as a copy editor for national stories. She started in her new role Jan. 1.