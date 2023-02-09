Josh Gohlke joins The Times as a deputy Op-Ed editor

Sent on behalf of Editor of the Editorial Page Terry Tang:

I’m delighted to announce that Josh Gohlke joined the Opinion department this week as a deputy Op-Ed editor.

Gohlke comes to us from his most recent position as deputy opinion editor for the Sacramento Bee and McClatchy’s other California publications. Before that, he was deputy editorial page editor for the San Francisco Chronicle, deputy editorial page editor and Op-Ed editor for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and deputy editorial page editor and reporter for the Bergen Record in New Jersey, among other reporting posts. He has a wealth of experience commissioning and editing op-eds on a wide array of subjects from smart, engaging writers, and he’s an accomplished, award-winning editorial writer and columnist himself.

Gohlke will bring his deep understanding of California issues to our team and extensive experience covering state and federal politics and policy on housing, health, the environment and more. In his previous positions, he’s also been keenly focused on creating content that will draw readers and expand the Opinion audience.

Gohlke was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley and has a bachelor’s degree in English and communications from Stanford. He lives in Sacramento with his wife and daughter and is thrilled to be working for the paper he grew up reading and admiring.