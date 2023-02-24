Reed Johnson joins L.A. Times en Español; Alejandro Maciel, Claudia Núñez take on new roles

The following announcement was sent on behalf of General Manager for Latino Initiatives Angel Rodriguez:

The Los Angeles Times is pleased to announce some exciting changes to the Español team that better position us to reach the Spanish-speaking audience in Southern California through more engaging journalism.

Reed Johnson will join the Español team as editor. Over the last three years, Johnson has worked closely with the Español reporters on their storytelling and has been critical in helping integrate the staff into the larger Los Angeles Times newsroom.

Throughout his career, Johnson has had a focus on Latin America and the U.S. Latino community. He served more than four years as The Times’ Latin American culture correspondent based in Mexico City and three years with the Wall Street Journal based in São Paulo covering Brazilian politics. Over the past four years as assistant city editor, Johnson has helped edit Times’ coverage of immigration and diverse communities.

“For many years I’ve wanted Times en Español and the essential work that it does to be fully integrated with the rest of the L.A. Times newsroom,” he said. “That border is now open, and I’m looking forward to working across departments to engage with the vast and varied Spanish-speaking and bilingual communities of California and beyond.”

In his new role as editor, Johnson will help direct the work of the seven journalists that make up the Español team and report to Angel Rodriguez.

Alejandro Maciel will assume a new role as assistant general manager for Los Angeles Times in Español. His new responsibilities will include leading a refocused events strategy, identifying partnerships within the Latino community and working with the L.A. Times Studios team on new ways to reach Spanish-speaking audiences. He will also continue to write the Kiosko Digital weekly newsletter.

As the media consumption of Spanish-speaking readers changes, we believe Maciel’s vast experience will provide The Times an opportunity to experiment and innovate around ideas that can better reach the Latino community.

Claudia Núñez will move to Audience Engagement as senior editor. She will work with the team on developing new strategies around reaching Spanish-speaking audiences on social platforms.

With Núñez’s knowledge of the community and her strong digital skills demonstrated over the last five years working with L.A. Times en Español, we feel confident that the journalism produced by the staff will reach the Spanish-speaking audience.

These changes bolster the already strong journalism produced by the L.A. Times en Español staff and further demonstrate our strong commitment to serving the large Spanish-speaking population in our region.