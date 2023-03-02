L.A. Times Sports Earns Three-Peat Grand Slam in APSE Competition

The Los Angeles Times Sports staff earned prestigious Associated Press Sports Editors Grand Slam honors for the third consecutive year. The Times is the only media outlet to three-peat in the best-in-show category. In all, The Times had nine top-10 finishes and one general excellence award in video.

The APSE awards, voted on by sports editors from around the country, honor work published in 2022. To earn a grand slam, publications must place in the top 10 in the Print, Digital, Long Feature and Projects categories. The finalists will be ranked and announced in July at the APSE summer conference in Las Vegas.

“I want to congratulate the entire Sports team and the peer departments who support us on a daily basis for this incredible sustained run of excellence,” said Iliana Limón Romero, assistant managing editor for Sports. “This is not the product of a few stellar projects, it’s the result of everyone buying into the idea that we must earn our audience’s time and attention every single day. When we do that, we are among the leaders in our industry, and the well-deserved awards follow.”

Here are the top-10 honorees from The Times in individual categories:

Columns: Bill Plaschke

Event coverage: Jack Harris, Jorge Castillo, Dylan Hernández, Bill Shaikin and Houston Mitchell

Long feature: Jorge Castillo

Short feature: Ben Bolch and Jorge Castillo

Projects: David Wharton, Mark E. Potts, Kent Nishimura, Li Anne Liew and Alison Sneag

General excellence in video: Mark E. Potts, David Wharton and Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein

The full list of honorees in the APSE contest can be found at the APSE website.