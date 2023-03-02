Advertisement
Music reporter Suzy Exposito joins the Latino Initiatives team as a cultural columnist

Portrait of Suzy Exposito
Since joining The Times in 2020, Suzy Exposito has profiled Latino artists, written about the rise of Latinx podcasters and reported on Rancho Humilde, an L.A.-based label shaping the future of Mexican regional music. She brings that wealth of knowledge to her new role.
(Tayler Smith)
The following announcement was sent on behalf of Latino Initiatives General Manager Angel Rodriguez and Editorial Director Fidel Martinez:

We are thrilled to announce that Suzy Exposito is joining the Latino Initiatives team as a cultural columnist.

An authoritative voice on all things Latin music, Exposito joined the newsroom in October 2020 from Rolling Stone, where she served as the publication’s first-ever Latin music editor. She was also the first Latina to write a cover story for the magazine, which put a spotlight on the record-breaking Boricua hitmaker, Bad Bunny.

She has continued that great work at The Times, where as staff music reporter she’s profiled artists including Rauw Alejandro, L.A.’s own Becky G and legendary group Los Bukis. Exposito has also reported on the rise of Latinx podcasters and on Rancho Humilde, a groundbreaking L.A.-based label that is shaping the future of Mexican regional music.

Though born in New Jersey, Exposito was raised in Florida and is now a proud Angeleno. She passes the time as a tarot and astrology hobbyist, as well as a karaoke singer, and has written several zines and comics — among them the Rookie Mag series “Best Song Ever,” which followed the adolescence of an all-girl punk band.

In her new role, Exposito will explore the many contours of Latinidad and will be a critical piece in The Times’ efforts to grow our Latino readership. She reports to Martinez and started Feb. 21.

