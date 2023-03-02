Music reporter Suzy Exposito joins the Latino Initiatives team as a cultural columnist

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Latino Initiatives General Manager Angel Rodriguez and Editorial Director Fidel Martinez:

We are thrilled to announce that Suzy Exposito is joining the Latino Initiatives team as a cultural columnist.

An authoritative voice on all things Latin music, Exposito joined the newsroom in October 2020 from Rolling Stone, where she served as the publication’s first-ever Latin music editor. She was also the first Latina to write a cover story for the magazine, which put a spotlight on the record-breaking Boricua hitmaker, Bad Bunny.

She has continued that great work at The Times, where as staff music reporter she’s profiled artists including Rauw Alejandro, L.A.’s own Becky G and legendary group Los Bukis. Exposito has also reported on the rise of Latinx podcasters and on Rancho Humilde, a groundbreaking L.A.-based label that is shaping the future of Mexican regional music.

Though born in New Jersey, Exposito was raised in Florida and is now a proud Angeleno. She passes the time as a tarot and astrology hobbyist, as well as a karaoke singer, and has written several zines and comics — among them the Rookie Mag series “Best Song Ever,” which followed the adolescence of an all-girl punk band.

In her new role, Exposito will explore the many contours of Latinidad and will be a critical piece in The Times’ efforts to grow our Latino readership. She reports to Martinez and started Feb. 21.