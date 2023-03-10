Kim Chapin to join the L.A. Times as executive director for photography

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Managing Editor Sara Yasin:

We are thrilled to announce that Kim Chapin will be joining the Los Angeles Times as executive director of our Photography Department.

Chapin comes to us from the Boston Globe, where she has been deputy director of the photography department since 2005. At the Globe, she has overseen the daily operations and visual content for the print and online editions. She has had a hand in much of the Globe’s most ambitious journalism and was a part of the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2014.

Chapin has been a leader at the paper through its reinvention as a digital-first publication — and she has achieved that through building trust across the newsroom. She stands out as a strong, experienced and compassionate leader. Chapin has a sharp eye for great photojournalism and knows how to foster a strong and effective department. She is committed to and passionate about good storytelling, and I am confident that she will be able to coach us on to some of our greatest successes.

Before her time at the Globe, Chapin worked at New York Newsday as a day and sports photo editor for eight years. She also worked for more than two years as a design and photo editor at the Saginaw News in Michigan and graduated from the University of Missouri.

“I’m excited about joining the incredibly talented team at the Los Angeles Times,” Chapin said. “The challenge of working with the management team and a seasoned group of photographers to cover Southern California and beyond is the journalistic opportunity of a lifetime. I look forward to bringing new ideas and compelling storytelling through the Los Angeles Times’ many print and digital products to serve our readers.”

Chapin starts in her new position April 3.