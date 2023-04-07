L.A. Times Launches ‘You Do ADU’ Newsletter Course for Homeowners Considering Adding Accessory Dwelling Units

The L.A. Times has launched a six-week newsletter course that helps homeowners explore the feasibility of building an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on their properties.

Written by Jon Healey, a senior editor on the Utility Journalism team, and Features Staff Writer Lisa Boone, You Do ADU helps property owners decide whether an ADU is the right move — and provides instructions on how to design an ADU, how to find professional help to turn it into a reality and what land mines to watch out for after you’ve started your project. A final installment offers insights gleaned from other Southern California residents who’ve built ADUs.

The course isn’t meant to argue for or against ADUs, according to Healey. “We’re not trying to talk people into building ADUs, although that would help this housing-starved region,” he said. “We’re just trying to serve the many people who are thinking about building one.”

The Utility team has also created newsletter courses on earthquake preparedness (Unshaken) and personal finance (Totally Worth It).

