Los Angeles Times ‘Coast to Coast’ Returns to New York, May 9

The Los Angeles Times “ Coast to Coast ” tasting event returns for the third year, bringing L.A. and NYC together for a night of bicoastal culinary appreciation. The event will feature top chefs and restaurants from both cities serving up their renowned dishes, plus some delicious cross-cuisine collaborations. Hosted by The Times Food staff, the all-inclusive event will take place at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers on May 9.

Representing L.A. is an assortment of chefs and restaurants featured in The Times’ 101 Best Restaurants list:



Pizzeria Mozza, Nancy Silverton

Anajak Thai, Justin Pichetrungsi, recipient of the 2022 L.A. Times Restaurant of the Year award

award Damian, Enrique Olvera

Heritage Barbecue, Daniel Castillo

Ka’teen and Angry Egret Dinette, Wes Avila

Mini Kabob, Armen Martirosyan

Representing NYC:

Cosme, Enrique Olvera

Fish Cheeks, Dustin Everett

Koloman, Markus Glocker

Lady Wong, Seleste Tan and Mogan Anthony

Lafayette, Andrew Carmellini

Mari, Sungchul Shim

Mŏkbar, Esther Choi

Rezdôra, Stefano Secchi

Rules of Thirds, JT Vuong

Singapura, Salil Mehta

Win Son, Trigg Brown

L.A. Times Coast to Coast presented by City National Bank

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Lighthouse | Pier 61 Chelsea Piers | New York, NY

Tickets on sale now | $180 includes unlimited tastings and pours

Early bird and VIP ticket packages available | 21+