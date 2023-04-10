Los Angeles Times ‘Coast to Coast’ Returns to New York, May 9
The tasting event will bring together top restaurants and chefs from the West and East coasts, including L.A.’s Anajak Thai and Pizzeria Mozza, with NYC’s Cosme and Win Son
The Los Angeles Times “Coast to Coast” tasting event returns for the third year, bringing L.A. and NYC together for a night of bicoastal culinary appreciation. The event will feature top chefs and restaurants from both cities serving up their renowned dishes, plus some delicious cross-cuisine collaborations. Hosted by The Times Food staff, the all-inclusive event will take place at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers on May 9.
Representing L.A. is an assortment of chefs and restaurants featured in The Times’ 101 Best Restaurants list:
- Pizzeria Mozza, Nancy Silverton
- Anajak Thai, Justin Pichetrungsi, recipient of the 2022 L.A. Times Restaurant of the Year award
- Damian, Enrique Olvera
- Heritage Barbecue, Daniel Castillo
- Ka’teen and Angry Egret Dinette, Wes Avila
- Mini Kabob, Armen Martirosyan
Representing NYC:
- Cosme, Enrique Olvera
- Fish Cheeks, Dustin Everett
- Koloman, Markus Glocker
- Lady Wong, Seleste Tan and Mogan Anthony
- Lafayette, Andrew Carmellini
- Mari, Sungchul Shim
- Mŏkbar, Esther Choi
- Rezdôra, Stefano Secchi
- Rules of Thirds, JT Vuong
- Singapura, Salil Mehta
- Win Son, Trigg Brown
L.A. Times Coast to Coast presented by City National Bank
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Lighthouse | Pier 61 Chelsea Piers | New York, NY
Tickets on sale now | $180 includes unlimited tastings and pours
Early bird and VIP ticket packages available | 21+
For additional information, go to events.latimes.com/coast2coast.