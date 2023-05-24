Carly Olson joins The Times as a consumer economy reporter in Business

Carly Olson comes to the newsroom from the New York Times, where she worked on its Live team covering breaking news.

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Business Editor Jeff Bercovici:

We’re pleased to announce that Carly Olson has joined the Los Angeles Times as the consumer economy reporter on the Business desk.

Olson comes to us from the New York Times, where she was a fellow on the Live team, covering breaking news. While there, she reported on a range of topics, including the war in Ukraine, the midterm elections, the coronavirus and the World Cup. But one of her favorite stories was a piece she wrote (on her phone!) from a Washington bar during the Kevin McCarthy speaker vote.

Prior to her fellowship with the New York Times, Olson freelanced for the Guardian, Oprah Daily and Elle Decor. And this isn’t the first time she’s written for the Los Angeles Times: Two summers ago, she interned on the Business desk, writing two widely read features on the rise of the creator economy and the national labor shortage’s unique effects on California. She’s also held editorial positions at Architectural Digest and Metro Boston.

Olson graduated from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 and received her bachelor’s degree in history from Tufts University in 2017.

In her new role with The Times, Olson will cover trends in retail and e-commerce, how changes in the economy affect consumer behavior, and all things related to how people spend — or are unjustly parted from — their money. She started May 15.