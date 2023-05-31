The Los Angeles Times Earns 55 Honors in the Society for News Design’s Competitions

The “Behold” portrait series won three silver awards in the Society for News Design’s Best of Print News Design and Best of Digital News Design contests.

The Los Angeles Times has earned 55 honors in the Society for News Design’s Best of Print News Design and Best of Digital News Design contests. The 44th annual competitions honored visual storytelling and design work produced in 2022.

The Times earned 44 honors in the print contest, including four silver medals and 40 Awards of Excellence, and 11 awards in the digital contest, including one silver medal and 10 Awards of Excellence. It was among the top 10 publications that earned the most awards in the competition.

One entry from The Times, “Behold,” the extensive multimedia portrait series highlighting Black culture in L.A., won two silver medals in the print contest and one silver medal in the digital competition.

The judges lauded the project for setting the standard for storytelling about communities. “The story succeeds in making the people it portrays relatable, allowing readers to connect with them on a personal level,” they noted. “It deserves praise for tackling a challenging subject matter with heart. The design itself is timeless, and even years from now, it is likely to maintain its visual impact and relevance.”

See the complete list of award winners.

