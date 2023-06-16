L.A. Times Envelope Emmy Roundtables Convene Actors and Showrunners From the Year’s Most Acclaimed TV Shows

The L.A. Times’ award-winning Envelope Emmy Roundtables are making their 2023 debut this month, bringing together actors and showrunners from the most critically acclaimed television shows of the year.

The four in-depth roundtables cover comedy, drama, limited series and showrunners. The groups of talent are joined by Times entertainment reporters for candid conversations in advance of the Emmy Awards, scheduled for Sept. 18.

The Envelope Roundtable: Comedy , which is available online now and aired on Spectrum News 1 on June 9, features Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Delroy Lindo (“UnPrisoned”), Adam Scott (“Party Down”), Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”) and Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”) in conversation with Times Television Critic Lorraine Ali. The group discussed what it takes to turn tears into laughter, fan expectations and lovely man calves.

Advertisement

The Envelope Roundtable: Drama , available online and set to air on Spectrum News 1 on June 16, features Diego Luna (“Andor”), Helen Mirren (“1923”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Patrick Stewart (“Picard”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) in conversation with Staff Writer Michael Ordoña. The conversation touches on melding with their characters, diversity in storytelling and more.

The Envelope Roundtable: Limited Series, online now and set to air on Spectrum News 1 on June 23, will feature Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”), Emily Blunt (“The English”), Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”) and Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) in conversation with Ali discussing the importance of writers just before the WGA called a strike, among other topics.

The Envelope Roundtable: Showrunners will appear on latimes.com on June 20 and broadcast on Spectrum News 1 on June 24, and feature John Hoffman (“Only Murders in the Building”), Bill Lawrence (“Shrinking”), Craig Mazin (“The Last of Us”), Janine Nabers (“Swarm”), Liz Tigelaar (“Tiny Beautiful Things”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) in conversation with Senior Television Writer Yvonne Villarreal.