L.A. Times in Education and L.A. Department of Water and Power Announce Winner of 11th Annual Student Poster Contest

Los Angeles Times in Education and its corporate sponsor, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), have joined forces again this year for the 11th annual student poster contest. Students in grades four through 12 were invited to create a piece of artwork that illustrates how to conserve water or energy. The students were also asked to depict why conservation is so important and include an original slogan and conservation tips.

The contest is a complement to the curriculum guides “Water, Energy, The Environment and You,” “Conservation Connection – Energy” and “Conservation Connection – Water” offered through Times in Education and sponsored by LADWP.

“LADWP is pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with the Times to provide this program that covers many important environmental topics reaching more than 90,000 students this past school year,” said Walter S. Zeisl, LADWP’s manager of education outreach. “The winning art posters not only demonstrate our local students’ creativity and artistic abilities, but help us to communicate important environmental messages to our customers.”

This year’s grand prize winning poster was from Ava Kim, a 12-grader from Granada Hills Charter High School. Along with the slogan “Concerned? Conserve!”, Kim’s poster had a graffiti-like style and depicted ways to save water, including doing only full loads of laundry.

“This year, the variety of artwork was impressive,” said Heidi Stauder, education coordinator for Times in Education. “We had colorful crayon art, bold oil pastels, intricate hand-drawn pieces, beautiful watercolors and incredibly detailed digital art.”