Marissa Evans moves to Entertainment to report on the intersection of health and Hollywood

Marissa Evans, who joined the newsroom in 2021, most recently covered healthcare and communities of color in California for Metro.

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor Craig Nakano and Deputy Entertainment Editor Nate Jackson:

We’re excited to welcome Marissa Evans to the Entertainment team.

Evans comes to us from Metro, where she reported on healthcare and communities of color in California. In her new role, she will dive into the intersection of health and Hollywood, whether the subject is health insurance for striking actors, the science behind a star’s concert voice or the mental health of teenage influencers. We’re also eager for Evans to apply her love of pop culture to other kinds of assignments across the worlds of music, TV, movies and books, with occasional contributions helping to extend “Behold” into a year-round look at Black L.A.

Advertisement

Evans is no stranger to Entertainment. Her stories have included an interview with Oprah Winfrey about her documentary “The Color of Care,” which focused on how COVID-19 has exposed racial inequities in the health system.

Before joining The Times in 2021, Evans worked for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, where she covered housing, Black community trauma after the death of George Floyd and how communities of color have been affected by COVID-19. She also previously reported for the Texas Tribune, CQ Roll Call and Kaiser Health News. In 2018, Evans won an Online News Assn. award for explanatory reporting for a project on Texas’ maternal mortality crisis.

Evans is also a trainer with the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, which aims to increase the ranks of journalists of color in the field. She has a degree in journalism from Marquette University.

Evans, who is reporting to Jackson, starts her new position Monday.