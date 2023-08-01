L.A. Times Food Bowl Reveals Chef and Restaurant Lineup for Launch Party and Night Market

The Los Angeles Times has announced the full lineup for Food Bowl , its annual celebration showcasing Southern California’s food scene, presented by City National Bank . This year’s roster will feature a launch party at the Aster on Sept. 6, dining events honoring The Times’ Restaurant of the Year, Holbox , and Gold Award honoree, Park’s BBQ , Night Market , a food and drink festival taking place at the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot Sept. 22, 23 and 24, plus the return of the Outstanding in the Field dinner series. Tickets are available now at lafoodbowl.com .

Festivities will include the following:

Food Bowl Launch Party at the Lemon Grove on the Aster rooftop, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by Singapore Airlines, the festival’s opening night event at the Aster social club will feature all-inclusive food and drinks with tastings from local and international guest chefs, including Malcom Lee (Candlenut, Singapore), Keith Corbin (Alta Adams), Jon Yao (Kato), Stephanie Izard (Girl & the Goat, Cabra), Courtney Kaplan and Charles Namba (Ototo, Tsubaki), Margarita and Walter Manzke (Bicyclette Bistro), and Marcel Vigneron (The Aster’s Lemon Grove), plus bites from Levain Bakery of New York City and local favorite Lunasia Dim Sum House. Tickets are available now.

Gold Award Dinner with Park’s BBQ, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

In honor of this year’s Gold Award honoree, Park’s BBQ, selected by The Times Food editorial team, Food Bowl will present a ceremony and dinner hosted by Times Food General Manager Laurie Ochoa and chef Jenee Kim. The event will feature passed appetizers and drinks as well as a family-style Korean barbecue dinner highlighting Park’s BBQ’s most iconic dishes. Tickets are sold out.

Restaurant of the Year Dinner with Holbox, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

Food Bowl will present a special dinner in celebration of the Restaurant of the Year, Holbox, chosen by Times Restaurant Critic Bill Addison. Hosted by Times Food General Manager Laurie Ochoa and Holbox chef Gilberto Cetina, the intimate dinner will feature curated dishes highlighting Holbox’s Yucatan-style seafood specialities, including passed appetizers and welcome drinks followed by a five-course tasting menu. Tickets are available now.

Night Market at Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot, Sept. 22, 23 & 24

Food Bowl’s Night Market will return to the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot for a three-day outdoor food and drink festival, featuring unlimited tastings from more than 120 restaurants per session, live cooking demonstrations from world-renowned chefs and culinary personalities, DJs and more. Tickets for all sessions are available now.

The themed events include:



“Fiesta Friday,” Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

The all-inclusive celebration of L.A.’s Latin American flavors will feature restaurants, cocktails and more from Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond, with cooking demonstrations from Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza) and Danny Trejo (Trejo’s Tacos). VIP tickets are available for purchase and include early event entry, plus drive-on parking and access to an exclusive lounge. Friday’s event is strictly for ages 21 and up. Participating restaurants include: A’s BBQ, Alfalfa, Anajak Thai, Awan, Bake Some Noise, Belles Beach House, Blue Plate Oysterette, Bridgetown Roti, Broad Street Oyster Co., By-You Dogg, Caviar Kaspia, Chichén Itzá, Coucou, Dino’s Famous Chicken, Dulanville Food Truck, East Side Cheesecakes, El Barrio Cantina, El Ruso, Evil Cooks, Farmhouse Kitchen, Fishing with Dynamite, Ggiata, Guelaguetza, Heavy Handed, Holbox, I Love Micheladas, Ilé Bistro, Kogi BBQ, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, LA Cha Cha Chá, La Sorted’s Pizza, Love Hour, Love.Life, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, Maple Block Chicken, Mini Kabob, Mírate, Moto Ramen, Nossa Caipirinha Bar, Paradise Dynasty, Park’s BBQ, Puesto, Ronan, Soulmate, Tacos 1986, Tallula’s, Villa’s Tacos and Wanderlust Creamery.

“Saturday Night Flavor,” Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Spotlighting global cuisine that reflects quintessential L.A., Saturday will feature cooking demonstrations from Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn (Le Du, Bangkok), Justin Pichetrungsi (Anajak Thai), Ahmad Alzahabi (The Golden Balance), Nick DiGiovanni (YouTube, “MasterChef”) and Food Network’s Aarti Sequeira (“Unwind: A Devotional Cookbook for the Harried and Hungry). Participating restaurants include: 626 Hospitality Group, Amiga Amore, Awan, Bake Some Noise, Blue Plate Oysterette, Botanica, Broad Street Oyster Co., By-You Dogg, Cabra, Camphor, Caviar Kaspia, Chao Krung Thai & Tuk Tuk Thai, Chimmelier, Dino’s Famous Chicken, Dulanville Food Truck, East Side Cheesecakes, El Ruso, Evil Cooks, Farmhouse Kitchen, Genghis Cohen, Girl & the Goat, Hamasaku, Holbox, Holy Basil, Ilé Bistro, Intercrew LA, Kato, Kinn, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Le Coupé, Loreto, Love.Life, Lunetta, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, n/soto, Open Market, Osteria Mamma, Paradise Dynasty, Poncho’s Tlayudas, Salt & Straw, Sichuan Impression, Stella, Stellar Pizza, STK Steakhouse, Sunday Gravy, Tacos 1986, The Brothers Sushi, Villa’s Tacos and Xuntos.

“Backlot Brunch,” Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.

Sunday’s brunch event will turn the backlot into an afternoon block party for all ages, featuring barbecue, burgers and cooking demonstrations from Tiffani Thiessen (“Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers”), Timothy Hollingsworth (Otium) and Marcus Samuelsson (Red Rooster, Hav & Mar). Participating restaurants include: Alfalfa, Awan, Bake Some Noise, Bridgetown Roti, Brique French Toastery, Broad Street Oyster Co., By-You Dogg, Caviar Kaspia, De La Nonna, Di Di, Ditroit Taqueria, Dulanville Food Truck, El Ruso, Farmhouse Kitchen, Goodboybob Coffee Roasters, Guzzu Bento-ya, Happy Ice, Heritage Barbecue, Holey Grail Donuts, Ilé Bistro, Jitlada, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, La Sorted’s Pizza, Le Shrimp Noodle Bar, Love.Life, Mírate, Mo’s House of Axe, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Mozza Restaurant Group, Ospi, Jame, Jemma, Jemma di Mare, Paderia Bakehouse, Paloma Venice, Pasjoli, Pop’s Bagels, Prime Pizza, Ray’s BBQ, Rocco’s Deli Italiano, Saltie Girl, Slab, Stellar Pizza, Tacos 1986, The Brothers Sushi, Tulsi Indian Eatery, Turok’s Cheesecake and West & Co.



Outstanding in the Field Dinner Series, Sept. 3, 8 & 16

Food Bowl and Outstanding in the Field will host three dinner experiences in benefit of the L.A. Regional Food Bank. Each event will feature multi-course meals from local chefs while exploring a different element of Southern California’s storied past. The series will take place at iconic locations in Los Angeles and the Central Coast, including Wattles Farm in Hollywood (Sept. 3), the Malibu Pier (Sept. 8) and Coleman Family Farms in Carpinteria (Sept. 16). Tickets are available now.