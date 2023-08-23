L.A. Times Wins Online Journalism Awards for Breaking News and Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling

The Los Angeles Times has earned two Online Journalism Awards (OJA) from the Online News Association. The awards, announced in a virtual ceremony on Aug. 17, honor excellence in digital journalism around the world.

The staff of The Times earned the breaking news award in the large newsroom category for a series of articles focusing on a leaked audio recording that exposed L.A. City Council members making racist comments and plotting to consolidate power during the redistricting process.

“The racism displayed, chuckled at or tolerated by people elected to run one of the nation’s most diverse cities rocked City Hall like few scandals ever have,” noted the awards entry. “Outrage was instant. The story resonated across the country, even prompting a call for resignations from President Biden.”

The package of articles has earned additional honors in 2023, including the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting.

The Times also earned an award for excellence in audio digital storytelling in the limited series category for “The Outlaw Ocean,” a true-crime podcast launched in partnership with CBC Podcasts that exposes criminal activities that take place on the world’s high seas.

The audio documentary encompasses more than eight years of reporting by host and award-winning journalist Ian Urbina, who reported on all seven oceans in more than 30 countries to investigate murder at sea, modern slave labor, environmental crimes and quixotic adventurers.

The podcast has also received additional accolades in 2023, including a first place award for best narrative podcast from the Society for Features Journalism.

The Times was also a finalist in the explanatory reporting category for the Repowering the West series. Reported by Energy Reporter Sammy Roth, the series focuses on how renewable energy is reshaping landscapes and communities across the American West.

In all, the OJA competition honored 194 finalists across 23 categories. See the full list of OJA winners at awards.journalists.org.