L.A. Times Scores 16 Honors from the Society for Features Journalism

Staff Writer Christopher Reynolds’ piece on San Francisco’s Chinatown was part of his winning portfolio in the SFJ competition. Above, old lanterns are replaced with new, larger ones in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Wednesday, January 14, 2022.

The Los Angeles Times has received 16 honors in the Society for Features Journalism’s Excellence-in-Features national competition, including first place in the Division 3 sweepstakes category which recognizes the publication with the most honors in the contest’s other 21 categories.

In all, The Times won five first-place awards, three second-place awards, two third-place awards and five honorable mentions in the Division 3 category (circulation 200,000 and up; digital-only organization). In addition, The Times, along with partner CBC Podcasts, earned first place for podcast - narrative in the combined division category for “The Outlaw Ocean,” a podcast that exposes criminal activities that take place on the world’s high seas.

Society for Features Journalism president Emily Spicer said this year’s entries were “incredibly strong. The high caliber of the winners just goes to show that great storytelling is alive and well.”

Advertisement

Among the top honors from The Times: Staff Writer Christopher Reynolds earned first place in the features/beat writing portfolio category for work that included a piece on how San Francisco’s Chinatown is changing with the times. “Christopher Reynolds’ traveling writing vividly conveys not just the destination, but the context of each unique location,” the judges noted. “Not just what a visitor would see, but the why. The people, the history, the changing landscape all weave through these compelling stories that are so much more than travelogues.”

Here’s the complete list of winners from The Times:

Finest in Features Sweepstakes

First place: Los Angeles Times

General Feature

Second Place: Michael Finnegan, How two L.A. COVID swindlers dodged the FBI and joined the European jet setHonorable mention: Brittny Mejia, How a homeless woman and her ‘emotional support duck’ survive on the streets of L.A

Food Feature

First place: Leila Miller, Are grasshoppers as delicious as ham? Mexico’s insect hunters would like you to find out

Honorable mention: Jenn Harris, $10,000 for one Instagram post? How food influencers can make or break restaurants

Food Criticism

Second place: Bill Addison, Where’s the snook whisperer? Making mariscos in a magical Inglewood backyard restaurant

Honorable mention: Bill Addison, In a storied Hollywood pub, Horses becomes a new modern L.A. institution

Features Series or Project

First place: Gale Holland, Christina House and Claire Hannah Collins, Hollywood’s Finest

Third place: Jessica Roy, My wallet was stolen at a bar. Then my identity theft nightmare began

Narrative Storytelling

Honorable mention: Kiera Feldman, He worked from home and died suddenly. Five days passed before his body was found

Advertisement

Features/Beat Writing Portfolio

First place: Christopher Reynolds, San Francisco’s Chinatown is caught between past and future

Arts & Culture Criticism Portfolio

First place: Carolina A. Miranda, Beyond the 6th Street Viaduct media alarmism. Lessons from a week on the new bridge

Sports Feature

Honorable mention: David Wharton, Meet the Savannah Bananas, who’ve captivated fans and MLB. ‘We exist to make baseball fun’

Best Special Section

Second place: Los Angeles Times staff, How to Save a Life

Best First-Person Narrative/Essays

Third place: Melody Gutierrez, California’s abandoned homesteads fascinated me as a kid. Then my childhood home became one

Best Podcast - Narrative

First place: Ian Urbina, Ryan French and Michael Ward, The Outlaw Ocean

The full list of award winners can be found at featuresjournalism.org.

