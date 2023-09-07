The Times ‘Essential California’ Newsletter Relaunches with Renewed Focus on Readers, Sleek Design

As of today, the Los Angeles Times’ two flagship newsletters — Essential California and Today’s Headlines — have been merged into a single newsletter that purports to be the ultimate daily guide to being an informed, engaged and empowered Californian.

The reimagined newsletter will carry the Essential California moniker, with Times Staff Writer Ryan Fonseca serving as host, and will feature “the best of both newsletters,” said Karim Doumar, Times head of newsletters.

“It’s everything you need: The day’s biggest news, ambitious and fascinating narratives, and recommendations, reviews and guides to help you figure out how to spend your time,” he said.

Advertisement

Essential California, which is delivered by email Monday through Saturday, has also been redesigned with a sleeker, more digestible presentation, according to Doumar. “In general, readers tell us they want more information, faster,” he said. “They’ll get that experience with the retooled newsletter.”

Sign up for the Essential California newsletter.