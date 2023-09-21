L.A. Times B2B Publishing’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Forum to Take Place Oct. 19

The L.A. Times B2B Publishing 2023 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Leadership Forum will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Designed for professionals who work in a variety of industries, the forum will present a series of informative panels featuring diverse business leaders from a range of backgrounds.

A panel on “Accessibility and the Bottom Line” will feature Alyssa Kavner, vice president-clinical training and quality of Easterseals Southern California, and Hannah Said, diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner at Woven Inclusion, moderated by Lawrence Carter-Long, co-director, DisArt.

Advertisement

“Belonging: The New Secret to Retention in an Evolving Remote Workplace” will be moderated by The Times Assistant Managing Editor for Culture and Talent Angel Jennings with Gary Bushrod, global head of DEI for Amazon Music, Jamison Escobar, diversity, equity and inclusion program manager for the L.A. Lakers, and Dylan Pany, managing director, Phaidon International.

The “Breaking Barriers” conversation will focus on minority-owned businesses with Robert Brown, president of UWLA, and Carlos Salas, president of the Change Company, in a discussion moderated by leadership coach and business consultant Scharrell Jackson.

The final panel of the forum will be “Harnessing the Value of DEIA.” Dr. Shawn Andrews, a leadership, gender and diversity expert, will explore how DEIA initiatives are making companies more adaptable and agile with Courtney Moore, vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion for the L.A. Dodgers, Perika Sampson, global head of inclusion and diversity at Gilead Sciences, and Sterling De Sutter Summerville, DEI lead for Snap Inc.

L.A. Times B2B Publishing’s DEIA Forum sponsors include the Change Company, Easterseals Southern California, Phaidon International and University of West Los Angeles.