Christi Carras moves to Company Town team to cover the business of entertainment

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Company Town and A&E Investigations editor Richard Verrier:

We are pleased to announce that Christi Carras is joining the Company Town team to cover the business of entertainment.

Carras, a UCLA graduate with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a minor in film, TV and digital media, joined The Times in June 2019 as a summer intern. Since then, she has distinguished herself as an entertainment news writer on the Fast Break team and as Sunday reporter for Calendar, where she has developed an expertise in covering the ups and downs of the box office through the pandemic as well as the recent memorable Super Bowl weekend for cinemas known as “Barbenheimer.”

Carras has reported on several high-profile court cases such as Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearings and contributed to major news stories including the 2021 Netflix walkout, the fallout from the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and the internal debate surrounding SAG-AFTRA’s interim strike agreements.

In her new role, Carras will cover Hollywood labor, production, court cases and other general assignment entertainment industry news for the section.