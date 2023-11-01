L.A. Times Plants Introduces Scented Candles Inspired by Native Flora with P.F. Candle Co.

L.A. Times Plants and P.F. Candle Co., a Los Angeles-based independently owned and operated home fragrance company, are introducing a trio of candles inspired by the native California flora found along a typical hike through the Golden State’s expansive landscapes – from the L.A. Basin to the Sierra Nevada. The three scents – Jeffrey Pine, California Black Walnut and Cowboy Cologne – evoke the natural, aromatic atmosphere of the state and are made of 100% domestically-grown soy wax using a blend of natural and synthetic fragrances.

“So often when we talk about native plants, we describe their intense aromas. No wonder; native plants lure butterflies and bees with their scents, offering habitat in exchange for seed dispersal and pollination,” said Brittany Levine Beckman, features editor at the L.A. Times. “There are so many fine-smelling native plants out there that every time we thought of a suggestion for a candle, another came to mind. We know our readership has a deep appreciation for native plants, and we’re excited to honor these California gems in a new way.”

The three scented candles include Jeffrey Pine, inspired by Pinus jeffreyi and cool, sweet forest breezes carrying the fragrance of the conifer’s bark and pine needles; California Black Walnut, inspired by Juglans californica and the earthy, slightly bracing, scent of the small, stately trees and shrubs found in the foothills; and Cowboy Cologne; inspired by California Sagebrush or Artemisia californica and the herbaceous and floral perfume of the wild shrubs that line coastal chaparral trails.

“P.F. loves to collaborate with other Californians to celebrate all things Golden State, and creating these scents with the L.A. Times is up there on our list for favorite projects ever,” said Kristen Pumphrey, CEO, creative director and co-owner of P.F. Candle Co. “Ironically, most of the iconic aromatic plants people associate with Southern California, like eucalyptus or jasmine, are full blown transplants, so we loved this opportunity to bring awareness to fragrant native species, which promotes native biodiversity in our community. To prepare, our development team met with the L.A. Times Plants team about their favorite fragrant natives, and then headed out into the world to experience these smells for ourselves.”

Initial discussions about the collaboration revolved around the L.A. Times Plants guide to the most fragrant natives to plant in the fall and the captivating scents reporters Jeanette Marantos and Lisa Boone and their editors have encountered in their gardening and hiking field research. From there, the P.F. Candle Co. team took their home fragrance expertise into the wild and evaluated the aromas. After several lively conversations about worthy contenders and many inhalations of sample scents, the teams selected a trio that leans savory and pays homage to the California landscape.

“Part of the mission for L.A. Times Plants is to celebrate the wonderful world of plants in California, so working with fellow California-centric brand P.F. Candle Co. was a natural fit for us,” said Amy King, L.A. Times creative director and deputy managing editor. “This collection is a great way for us to bring the spirit of L.A. Times Plants to a product that can be shared and enjoyed throughout the year.”