Terry Tang Named Interim Executive Editor of the Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times Executive Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong today announced that he’s named Terry Tang, who currently serves as editor of the editorial page, the interim executive editor of The Times.

In her new role, Tang will oversee the newsroom and the editorial page. She will immediately begin working to identify a managing editor and organize the newsroom leadership team, and will continue working with Deputy Editorial Page Editor Mariel Garza, who leads the editorial board, and Deputy Op-Ed Editor Susan Brenneman, for op-ed.

In making the announcement, Soon-Shiong referenced Tang’s experience as a journalist and newsroom leader, highlighting her recent work with the Times Opinion team, “finding ways to engage readers with the most urgent issues of the day.”

“Under Terry, Opinion has exemplified the critical role that the L.A. Times’ voice plays — to our city, and to the world — in bringing attention to issues that matter most, especially for those whose voices are often unheard,” Soon-Shiong said.

Tang joined the L.A. Times in 2019 and has served as editorial page editor since 2022. Before that, Tang served as director of publications and editorial at the American Civil Liberties Union. Prior to that, she worked at the New York Times for 20 years in many positions: as deputy editorial page editor; op-ed editor; assistant editorial page editor; editorial writer; deputy technology editor; metro desk major beats editor; and co-founder and editor of Room for Debate, an online platform for rapid-response commentary. She got her start as a journalist in Seattle, where she worked as an editorial writer and columnist at the Seattle Times and a reporter at the Seattle Weekly.