Mariel Garza Promoted to Editorials Editor, Susan Brenneman to Op-Ed Editor

The following announcement was made by Executive Editor Terry Tang:

I’m very happy to announce promotions for Mariel Garza and Susan Brenneman in the Opinion Department. Garza will lead the Editorial Board as Editorials Editor. Brenneman will be Op-Ed Editor, leading the team producing the Op-Ed, Sunday Opinion and Books & Ideas pages. Both Garza and Brenneman will report to me. I feel extremely fortunate to have such experienced opinion editors managing a crucial part of The Times’ daily report.

Garza has been deputy editorial page editor since 2021. Previously, she was an editorial writer focusing on state government and politics, plastic trash, public health and other topics. Before joining The Times’ editorial board in March 2015, she was deputy editorial page editor of the Sacramento Bee and is a former editor of the editorial pages of the L.A. Daily News and Los Angeles News Group. She started her journalism career as a news reporter, writing for newspapers small and large throughout California, from the Point Reyes Light to the Los Angeles Times and Riverside Press-Enterprise. She’s a graduate of San Francisco State University.

Brenneman has been a deputy op-ed editor since 2003. As deputy to several Opinion editors, Brenneman has been a guiding light of the department, drawing on a wealth of contacts to commission great essays on countless topics from writers around the country. Before joining Opinion, she was arts editor of The Times and executive editor of the Los Angeles Times Magazine. She was the editor of the Sunday magazine at the San Francisco Examiner, and began her career at Rolling Stone and Outside magazines. She is a graduate of the Colorado College.

