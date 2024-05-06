Los Angeles Times Wins Pulitzer for Criticism, Named Finalist for Breaking News

The Los Angeles Times today won its 52nd Pulitzer Prize. Former Times Film Critic Justin Chang won the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism and The Times staff was recognized as a finalist for Breaking News Reporting for coverage of the mass shooting in Monterey Park in January 2023.

Chang, who was The Times’ film critic until February of this year, has won for a body of work that the judges described as “richly evocative and genre-spanning film criticism that reflects on the contemporary moviegoing experience.” Included in the citation are reviews of and commentaries about the films “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives” and “The Holdovers,” among others.

In recognizing The Times staff for breaking news coverage of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, the judges described it as “urgent and thoughtful coverage of a Lunar New Year overnight shooting that left 11 senior citizens dead, demonstrating clear knowledge of and commitment to the local Asian communities.”

Current and former Times staff who contributed to the Monterey Park coverage includes Rebecca Ellis, Marisa Gerber, Sean Greene, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Rong-Gong Lin II, Summer Lin, Vanessa Martínez, Jeong Park, Gabriel San Román, Connor Sheets, Debbie Truong, Julia Wick and Richard Winton. In addition, The Times produced profiles of the victims of the shooting, which were translated into Chinese in partnership with World Journal, in a multimedia presentation that several additional Times staffers contributed to.