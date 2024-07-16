L.A. Times Scores 63 Honors in California Journalism Awards Contest

Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Christopher Reynolds earned a first-place award in the tourism/travel writing/reporting category for his article on traversing the Baja Peninsula.

The Los Angeles Times has earned 63 awards in the California News Publishers Association’s California Journalism Awards competition, including the top honor of general excellence in the large dailies division. The awards were presented at a gala in Los Angeles on July 13.

In recognizing The Times for general excellence among news publishers statewide, the competition’s judges lauded the newspaper for its “well-researched stories” and “top-notch web design,” in addition to “a print edition that is beautiful in its simplicity.”

In all, The Times received 20 first-place awards in a wide range of categories, including arts and entertainment coverage; coverage of youth and education; religion and faith writing; fine arts writing/reporting; and homelessness reporting, among others.

The complete list of winners can be found at cnpa.com.