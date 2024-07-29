‘L.A. Times Today’ and Spectrum News 1 Earn L.A. Area Emmy Award

“L.A. Times Today” and Spectrum News 1 won an L.A. Area Emmy Award in the arts category for a special airing of L.A. Times Short Doc “The Last Repair Shop.”

“L.A. Times Today” and Spectrum News 1 won a Los Angeles Area Emmy Award in the arts category for a special airing of “The Last Repair Shop,” an L.A. Times Short Doc. The awards, which honor locally produced programs in a variety of categories, were presented on Saturday, July 27 at the Television Academy’s 76th annual L.A. Area Emmy Awards ceremony.

The Academy Award-winning short documentary “The Last Repair Shop” spotlights the technicians maintaining student instruments in the L.A. Unified School District. Directed by filmmaker and musician Kris Bowers and director Ben Proudfoot, and presented by L.A. Times Studios and Searchlight Pictures, the film introduces four characters who have dedicated themselves to look after more than 80,000 student instruments, offering the gift of music to the schoolchildren of Los Angeles.

In addition to the Emmy win, “L.A. Times Today” and Spectrum News 1 received four other nominations: in the crime/social issues category for “ After Monterey Park: The Impact of Gun Violence on Our Communities ;” culture/history category for “ The Roots of L.A. Hip-Hop: How A Disenfranchised Community Invented a Brand New Scene ;” entertainment category for “ The Envelope Actresses Roundtable ;” and feature segment category for “ 1923: The ‘Big Bang’ Year That Made Los Angeles .”

Advertisement

“L.A. Times Today” airs weeknights at 7 and 10 p.m. on Spectrum News 1.