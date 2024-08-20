Full Lineup of Restaurants and Chefs for L.A. Times Food Bowl Announced

The Los Angeles Times has announced the full lineup for Food Bowl, its annual festival celebrating Southern California’s dynamic food scene, presented by City National Bank . Celebrating local food legends and rising culinary stars, the festival will take place over three days on Sept. 20, 21 and 22 at the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot.

Each session will feature unlimited tastings from over 40 restaurants, libations from wineries, breweries and distilleries, cooking demonstrations, cookbook signings, DJ sets and more. Tickets and weekend passes for all sessions are available now at lafoodbowl.com . VIP tickets, which provide early entry, access to exclusive food and drink offerings in a VIP lounge and parking onsite, are also available for purchase.

Food Bowl’s full lineup will include:



Friday, Sept. 20 | 8 – 11 p.m. (VIP early entry begins at 7 p.m.)

Kicking off the weekend celebration, Food Bowl will honor The Times Restaurant of the Year, Baroo , and Gold Award honoree, Mariscos Jalisco , with a special awards presentation hosted by The Times Food team. Baroo and Mariscos Jalisco will also serve special bites for VIP ticket holders, prior to general admission entry. The L.A. Times Food Stage will feature talks, demonstrations and cookbook signings by award-winning chefs and social media food stars, including Josh Scherer (“The Mythical Cookbook”) and Tue Nguyen (@TwayDaBae) (“Di An”). The VIP lounge will feature exclusive tastings from Michelin-starred chef Jordan Kahn ( Meteora) and James Beard award-winning chef Dave Beran (Pasjoli) and cocktails from Level 8 by Beverage Director Melina Meza. Participating restaurants include Amiga Amore , Azizam , Ban Ban Burger , Baroo , Bee Taqueria , Cento , Chao Krung & Tuk Tuk Thai , Checker Hall , Crudo e Nudo , East Side Cheesecakes , Evil Cooks , Guelaguetza , Guzzu Bento-ya , Hatchet Hall , Holey Grail Donuts , HomeState , III Mas Bakery & Deli , Jitlada , Luv2eat Thai Bistro, Mariscos Jalisco , McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams , Mírate , Paradise Dynasty & Le Shrimp Noodle Bar, Perilla LA , Pink Taco , Rita’s Deluxe , Ronan , Saltie Girl , Saucy Chick Goat Mafia, Si! Mon , SoulPhil , Spoon & Pork , Sushi Nikkei , Villa’s Tacos and Wife and the Somm . Tickets are available now .



Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7 – 10 p.m. (VIP early entry begins at 6 p.m.)

Saturday’s festivities will include unlimited tastings from more than 40 restaurants, demos and cookbook signings from Tamron Hall and Lish Steiling (“A Confident Cook”) and Owen Han (“Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich”), plus a live cooking demonstration from William Tew (Cathay Pacific) and Adrienne Borlongan (“Wanderlust Creamery Presents: The World of Ice Cream”), with a signing to follow, presented by Cathay Pacific & Hong Kong Tourism Board. Saturday’s VIP lounge will pay homage to the top two restaurants on The Times 101 Best Restaurants of 2023 list, with bites from Michelin-starred chef Jon Yao ( Kato) and James Beard-award winning chef Justin Pichetrungsi (Anajak Thai ), plus specialty cocktails from the Mírate bar by Beverage Director Maxwell Reis. Participating restaurants include 626 Hospitality Group , Bar Chelou , Baroo, Bistro Na’s , Borekas Sephardic Pastries , The Brothers Sushi , Budonoki x Mini Kabob , Burritos La Palma , Chichén Itzá , Cobi’s , Donna’s , DulanVILLE , El Ruso , Evil Cooks , Fluffy McCloud’s , Heng Heng Chicken Rice , Holbox , Holy Basil, Hui Tou Xiang, Jeff’s Table , LaSorted’s , Lei’d Cookies , Little Fatty & Fatty Mart , Love & Salt , Moo’s Craft Barbecue , OyBar , Pizzana , Poltergeist , Ponchos Tlayudas , Steep LA , Stella , Trophies Burger Club , Tsubaki , Wanderlust Creamery and XUNTOS . Tickets are available now .



Sunday, Sept. 22 | 12 – 3 p.m. (VIP early entry begins at 11 a.m.)

Food Bowl’s finale will feature an afternoon of tastings, music and live demos for all ages, including cookbook signings and demonstrations by award-winning chefs Nancy Silverton (“The Cookie that Changed My Life”), and Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson (“Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes”), plus author and social media star Yumna Jawad (“The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook”). Sunday VIP guests will be served curated bites from chef Drew Rosenberg (CUT Beverly Hills) and chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes (Damian) with specialty cocktails from Level 8 by Beverage Director Melina Meza. Participating restaurants include All About the Cinnamon, Amphai Northern Thai Food Club, Apollonia’s Pizzeria, Ayara Thai, Baar Baar, Baroo, Brique French Toastery, The Brothers Sushi, Camphor, Ceci’s Gastronomia, Cha ReDefine, Dino’s Famous Chicken, DOMESTIC, El Ruso, Evil Cooks, Grá, Hamasaku, Janté Cheesecakes, LaSorted’s, Lucky Bird, Lustig, Maison Matho, Mayura Indian Restaurant, Ocean Prime Beverly Hills, OyBar, Petit Trois, Petramale Pizza, Pop’s Bagels, Socalo, Steep LA, Stir Crazy, Tacos 1986, Voodoo Vin and The Waterfront. Tickets are available now .