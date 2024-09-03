Los Angeles Times to Highlight Films Shaping Awards Season at TIFF

The Los Angeles Times will be on the ground at the 49th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Sept. 5-15, providing in-depth coverage and special programming.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the festival’s official bank partner, will present the L.A. Times Studios at RBC House, their venue for film and industry parties located at Petros82 in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District. Sept. 6-9, The Times will welcome filmmakers and actors to the L.A. Times Studios at RBC House for photo portraits, video interviews and special editions of the “Very Important Questions” video series.

“TIFF remains one of the marquee film festivals on the annual circuit and an important kick-off to Oscar season — just look at last year’s Audience Award winner, ‘American Fiction,’ which went on to five Oscar nominations and one win,” said Matt Brennan, The Times’ deputy editor for entertainment and arts. “That film and plenty of other contenders came into LAT HQ at the festival, signaling the importance of identifying and highlighting the films that will shape the awards season conversation from the start.”

The Times will offer a special TIFF Daily edition of The Envelope newsletter, Sept. 6-9, featuring information on the buzziest premieres, potential awards contenders to watch for, and photo and video highlights from the L.A. Times Studios presented by RBC. Rolling coverage, complete with curtain raiser guides and an assortment of news and features, will publish in the L.A. Times Entertainment section and its Instagram profile (@latimes_entertainment).