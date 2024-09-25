L.A. Times’ Susanne Rust Wins Inaugural Aviram Award for Climate Journalism

This week, Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Susanne Rust was honored with the inaugural Aviram Foundation Award for Climate Journalism. The award, which recognizes excellence in reporting on the climate crisis and solutions that advance a more sustainable future, was presented by Aviram Foundation President Ziv Aviram and former President Bill Clinton at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) annual meeting in New York.

“We are overjoyed to see Susanne receive the first-ever Aviram Award,” said Monte Morin, Times environment, health and science editor. “To be recognized in front of world leaders for her diligent reporting on ExxonMobil, microplastics and the effects of global warming is a huge honor.”

Rust, an investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues, has won recognition for her reporting on what major oil companies knew about climate change, the plight of the Marshall Islands and the health of gray whales. More recently, she has reported on the deep-sea mining of critical metals and the effects on ecosystems, efforts to phase out single-use plastics and the proliferation of microplastics.

“Susanne Rust’s tireless investigative work embodies the critical role of journalism in driving climate action,” Aviram said. “Her dedication to uncovering environmental truths demonstrates why we’re committed to amplifying these vital voices.”

“Quality journalism can not only shine a light on our greatest challenges and the obstacles to progress, but lift up solutions that are making a difference and inspire people to take action,” Clinton said. “I’m so glad that Ziv Aviram is launching the inaugural Aviram Award for Climate Journalism here at CGI this year, and that he chose a strong, relentless climate reporter in Susanne Rust for this year’s prize.”