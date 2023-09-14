A Guide to Early Learning

Share
1
The 2023 reading guide was created in partnership with the Ballmer Group, Los Angeles Public Library, First 5 LA, Raising a Reader, Zero to Three and Read to a Child. It features articles, activities, book recommendations and more for parents and educators of children ages 0-5.
Leer en Español | Download the 2023 guide | Last year’s guide
2
Resources for Parents and Educators
Since 1998, Reading by 9 has brought resources and book recommendations to parents and educators as they’ve embarked on this journey with their young learners. Available in English and Spanish, with generous support from the Ballmer Group, this year’s literacy guide is filled with advice from experts along with a range of book recommendations for parents and educators.
3
Tips and tricks for our readers
The other day, my 4-year old son came bounding into the house from the school and begged me to write down a new word for him: galumphing.
From our friends at the Los Angeles Public Library: Literacy is built on the below pre-reading skills.
The activities below are based on literary practices and can help build pre-reading skills.
As a children’s librarian, I couldn’t wait to read to my first child when she was born.
Duo ABC’s Learning to read is easy and fun with this free app.
From Raising a Reader
From Quality Start Los Angeles Dual Language Learning Initiative Fun fact: Your child was born with superpowers It’s true.
4
Book Recommendations
5
Literacy Programs
826LA - Sunset Blvd location
Echo Park
More Info
826LA - Venice Blvd. location
Mar Vista
More Info
Access Books
More Info
CSUN L.A. Times Literacy Center
Northridge
More Info
News Literacy Project
More Info
Reading to Kids
Sawtelle
More Info
6
Support Services
Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors
Chinatown
More Info
Families Forward Learning Center
Pasadena
More Info
Koreatown Youth and Community Center
Koreatown
More Info
Mar Vista Family Center Preschool
Del Rey
More Info
Mexican American Opportunity Foundation
Bell Gardens
More Info
Proyecto Pastoral Centro de Alegria
Boyle Heights
More Info
Proyecto Pastoral La Guarderia
Boyle Heights
More Info
7
Libraries
Los Angeles Public Library
More Info
Los Angeles County Library
More Info
Orange County Public Libraries
More Info
This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.
The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.
Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.
A recipient of the nation’s highest honor for library service — the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services — the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than 6 million books, state-of-the-art technology accessible at lapl.org and diverse programs provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for lifelong learning.