Reading by 9

A Guide to Early Learning

Reading by 9 guide cover.
(Cover art courtesy of Eddie Mayer and Heidi Stauder.)
By Los Angeles Times, Ballmer Group, Los Angeles Public Library, First 5 LA, Raising a Reader, Zero to Three and Read to a Child.
The 2023 reading guide was created in partnership with the Ballmer Group, Los Angeles Public Library, First 5 LA, Raising a Reader, Zero to Three and Read to a Child. It features articles, activities, book recommendations and more for parents and educators of children ages 0-5.

Leer en Español | Download the 2023 guide | Last year’s guide

Resources for Parents and Educators

Since 1998, Reading by 9 has brought resources and book recommendations to parents and educators as they’ve embarked on this journey with their young learners. Available in English and Spanish, with generous support from the Ballmer Group, this year’s literacy guide is filled with advice from experts along with a range of book recommendations for parents and educators.

Tips and tricks for our readers

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. - OCTOBER 16: The Los Angeles Times building and newsroom along Imperial Highway on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 in El Segundo, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Welcome: A Letter from Reading by 9

The other day, my 4-year old son came bounding into the house from the school and begged me to write down a new word for him: galumphing.

A woman pulls a book off of a shelf at a Los Angeles Public Library branch.

Pre-reading skills

From our friends at the Los Angeles Public Library: Literacy is built on the below pre-reading skills.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 22: The Children's Literature area at the Richard J. Riordan Central Library, headquarters of the Los Angeles public library system, in downtown on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. The Central Library is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Designed by New York architect Bertram Goodhue, the original Central Library was built during the mid-1920s. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Pre-reading activities based on literacy practices

The activities below are based on literary practices and can help build pre-reading skills.

Sept. 14, 2023

Molly Wright: How every child can thrive by five | TED

Molly Wright: How every child can thrive by five | TED

Sept. 14, 2023
This photo is from May 2015 and is of the author and her daughter when she was six months old, reading outside of the Memorial Branch Library.

Instilling a love for reading early, consistently and creatively

As a children’s librarian, I couldn’t wait to read to my first child when she was born.

Reading app recommendations

Duo ABC’s Learning to read is easy and fun with this free app.

How to read books with your child

From Raising a Reader

Quality Start Los Angeles' Dual Language Learner Initiative.

Three reasons why language is your child’s secret superpower

From Quality Start Los Angeles Dual Language Learning Initiative Fun fact: Your child was born with superpowers It’s true.

Book Recommendations

Literacy Programs

826LA - Sunset Blvd location

Echo Park
More Info

826LA - Venice Blvd. location

Mar Vista
More Info

Access Books

More Info

Common Sense Media

Westwood
More Info

CSUN L.A. Times Literacy Center

Northridge
More Info

News Literacy Project

More Info

Parentis Foundation

More Info

Reading Is Fundamental

Commerce
More Info

Reading Partners

Mid-Wilshire
More Info

Reading to Kids

Sawtelle
More Info

Ready, Set, Read!

Chinatown
More Info

Read to a Child

More Info

The Book Foundation

Mid-City
More Info

Support Services

Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors

Chinatown
More Info

Allies for Every Child

Del Rey
More Info

Families Forward Learning Center

Pasadena
More Info

Hands Together

Santa Ana
More Info

Koreatown Youth and Community Center

Koreatown
More Info

Mar Vista Family Center Preschool

Del Rey
More Info

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

Bell Gardens
More Info

Pathways LA

Koreatown
More Info

Proyecto Pastoral Centro de Alegria

Boyle Heights
More Info

Proyecto Pastoral La Guarderia

Boyle Heights
More Info

South Central LAMP

South Park
More Info

Libraries

Los Angeles Public Library

More Info

Los Angeles County Library

More Info

Orange County Public Libraries

More Info

This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.

The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.

A recipient of the nation’s highest honor for library service — the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services — the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than 6 million books, state-of-the-art technology accessible at lapl.org and diverse programs provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for lifelong learning.

